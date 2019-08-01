FLORENCE, S.C. – Interim Florence County Sheriff W.C. “Billy” Barnes said he was extremely disappointed when he learned of the accusations against Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone.
Barnes spoke Thursday afternoon to the Kiwanis Club of Florence.
He was appointed interim sheriff by Gov. Henry McMaster on April 24 when Attorney General Alan Wilson announced indictments against Boone. Boone has been charged by the attorney general’s office with two counts of embezzlement and one count of common-law misconduct while in office. Boone was arrested and arraigned on that Wednesday. Barnes is a former sheriff, serving from 1974 to 1993.
“I’m back,” Barnes said. “It was something I was not looking for but when the governor calls, it’s hard to say no.”
Barnes said he appreciated the governor’s confidence in his abilities and was really surprised at the support he had received from the community since he was named interim sheriff. He added that maybe that indicated he did something right during his first tenure as Florence County sheriff.
“I know a lot of y’all would like for me to elaborate on what Kenney Boone’s problem was,” Barnes said. “I can’t.”
The matter, Barnes continued, is still being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
“I don’t know how he got to this point in his life,” Barnes said. “I hired Kenney when he was 21 years old. In a way, he was just like one of my kids. It’s a sad situation.”
Barnes also added that due to Boone’s actions, the federal government had frozen the office’s confiscated drug money, complicating the office’s ability to pay for a controversial helicopter purchased during Boone’s administration.
Later, he said how long he would remain interim sheriff was “kind of” up to Boone.
If Boone were to plead guilty now, a special election would be called to fill the remainder of his term. If Boone pleads guilty after Nov. 3, Barnes will remain interim sheriff until the next election. If Boone elects to continue through the legal process, Barnes will remain sheriff until Boone is acquitted or a new sheriff is elected in 2020. If Boone is acquitted, he would be reinstated by the governor.
Although Kiwanis Club rules prohibit the discussion of politics, Barnes did confirm he was endorsing Chief Deputy Glen Kirby in the race to become Florence’s next sheriff.
It is not known if Boone plans to run again or not.