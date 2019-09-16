FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence and the Eat Smart Move More-Florence chapter is offering grants for up to three new school gardens in the city limits or Florence One Schools whose zones cross into the city limits.
The goal of the gardens is to enhance neighborhoods and schools, provide a new source for fresh food and provide students another resource to enhance their education. This is the third year ESSM Florence has offered the grant.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 11 for the preliminary application. Finalists will be notified by Oct. 18.
Final applications are due by Oct. 31, and decisions will be made by Nov. 12.
For those who receive the grants, design and construction will take place between Nov. 15 and Feb. 28.
The grant will provide the design and layout for each garden, the built garden structure, a water source with hookup for a hose, backfill or bottom layer soil material for the beds and gardening advice or management assistance from the Florence County Master Gardeners and DHEC community services.
For more information about the garden grants or to request the grant application, email Jennie Pezé at jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
