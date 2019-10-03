FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence firefighters Thursday evening extinguished an outside fire before it could spread to an abandoned home.
Firefighters responded to 818 North Dargan Street about 6:20 p.m. and arrived to find a debris pile adjacent to the back porch of the house on fire.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
Medics with Florence County EMS and Florence Police assisted at the scene.
