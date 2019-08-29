Johnsonville Drug Raids

Florence County Sheriff's deputies early Thursday morning stand outside a residence on Broadway Street in Johnsonville after they served a search warrant and arrested several occupants as part of a months-long drug investigation.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies early Thursday morning served warrants at several southern Florence County residences as part of a months-long drug investigation.

The deputies rolled out en masse from the Florence County Law Enforcement Complex at about 6:15 a.m. as they headed to several locations near Johnsonville.

At a Broadway Street residence the deputies battered in the front door and tossed in a flash-bang grenade as they took several people into custody.

At other locations throughout the area deputies and Deputy US Marshals served arrest warrants.

Florence County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said that while the investigation could have gone on he pushed to end it because of fears that there could be drug overdoses in the area if they didn't.

Check back for updates to this story.

