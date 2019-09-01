Co-op, bank donate to Florence County Disabilities Foundation

FLORENCE, S.C. – Santee Electric Cooperative and Cobank agreed to give the Florence County Disabilities Foundation a head start on the foundation’s annual fundraising campaign.
The cooperative donated $1,000 to the foundation, and Cobank agreed to match the donation, according to an announcement by the foundation.
The annual fundraising campaign runs through the end of the year. The goal is to raise $125,000.
The foundation serves 1,400 consumers in Florence County and provides dental care, medical equipment, recreational activities and music therapy.
The foundation offers three ways to donate to its campaign: mailing a check, clicking on the foundation’s website or texting the foundation. Another option is to shop at the foundation’s four Pee Dee Thrift Stores or donate goods to them.
People can mail a check made out to the foundation to either P.O. Box 12637 Florence, SC 29504 or P.O. Box 400, Lake City, SC 29560.
People can donate online by visiting fcdfoundation.org and clicking on the Give Now link in the top right corner.
People can text a donation to the foundation by texting FCDF and the amount to 73256.
The foundation’s stores are located at 1650 E. Palmetto St. or 1524 S. Irby St. in Florence, 219 N. Church St. in Lake City or 1670 U.S. 52 in Scranton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.