FLORENCE, S.C. -- Four Georgia residents have been charged with breach of trust over an incident involving an agreement to place pine straw at Westbrook Drive residence.
This incident is similar to other citizen complaints received by sheriff's office last week, Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a release on the arrests.
"According to Investigators, all four suspects are alleged to have agreed to provide pine straw for landscaping at a residence on Westbrook Drive for an agreed upon price, which the victim paid," according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. "Subsequently, Investigators state that the suspects informed the victim that they had placed additional bales of pine straw and demanded more money."
"When the victim refused to pay more, the suspects allegedly removed all pine straw from the residence and fled the scene. Following a call from the victim to law enforcement, the suspects were apprehended on a traffic stop shortly thereafter," according to the release.
Charged with breach of trust are, according to the release, Kyle Kashawn Bunkley, 27, of 377 Buckrun Road, Talbotton, Georgia; Celsey Desha Richardson, 26, of 136 Dozier Street, Talbotton, Georgia; Brandon Mickel Carter, 29, of 588 Adams Street, Talbotton, Georgia and Javarus Vintrez Heath, 27, of 250 Jordan City Road, Talbotton, Georgia.
