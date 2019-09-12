FLORENCE, S.C. – Tammie Harrison felt helpless when she found an eviction notice on her door about a year after a car accident.
“Traumatic effects in one’s life can affect that period of their lives for many years to come,” Harrison said at the Lighthouse Ministries Good Neighbor Gala. “And that is the case for me and my husband.”
Harrison said that in 2005 she and her husband were in a “horrible” car accident.
“We both sustained multiple injuries,” she said. “He had a crushed kneecap and a crushed heel bone. I had a broken wrist, my knee was broken in two places, my bottom leg bones had compound fractures, my bottom femur bone was broken in four places and my ankle crushed.”
Both needed multiple surgeries and were in the hospital for weeks. At the time, they had three boys, ages 12, 7, and 2, at home.
Family came and took the kids temporarily so the Harrisons could concentrate on getting better.
Both Harrison and her husband were out of work for “a very long time.” Eventually, after a year, her husband was able to return to work.
Harrison said that her husband was in a lot of pain in going back to work.
“Unfortunately, even one year later, I still was not able to walk without some assistance,” Harrison said.
With both her and her husband out of work, the family finances were not in good shape.
“Because of not being able to work, things got very hard for us financially,” Harrison said. “I felt so helpless and hopeless.”
One day, Harrison came home and found an eviction notice on her door.
“My heart dropped,” Harrison said. “My worry turned to fear.”
Harrison fought back tears as she continued.
“I began to wonder what in the world was I going to do,” Harrison said. “Where were my kids going to lay their heads? I felt hopeless. I felt that as a mother I had failed.”
The next day Harrison went to several family members to get the money to stay in their residence.
No one helped.
“Even if they could have helped, how was I going to pay them back?” Harrison asked.
A friend guided her toward Lighthouse Ministries during a long conversation.
Harrison said she had never heard of Lighthouse before the conversation.
The friend explained that Lighthouse helps with rental assistance and utilities.
Harrison took her friend’s advice and made an appointment. She called this a “drooling” experience.
“I was so fearful that I wasn’t going to get through the line but I did,” Harrison said.
Upon arriving at Lighthouse’s Elm Street location (the agency has since moved to West Evans Street), Harrison said, she was praying for help but she also felt embarrassed about having to tell a stranger her story.
When she got to Lighthouse, her feelings of anxiety dissipated.
“After going through the process, I was told they could help me,” Harrison said. “I was overjoyed because I knew that I wouldn’t be out on the street.”
She paused before she continued.
“Rental assistance was not the only thing that they gave me,” she said fighting tears. “They gave me two bags of food and books for my kids. They gave me hope.”
Before visiting Lighthouse, Harrison said she felt everything was closing in on her. She had exhausted all her resources.
“That day, I saw the light at the end of the tunnel,” Harrison said.
Harrison graduated from Florence-Darlington Technical College with a degree in human services.
Her announcement drew applause.
While in school, Harrison did two internships at Lighthouse.
Finally a position became available at Lighthouse and she applied.
Harrison received the job.
“When people ask me if I like my job, my response is, ‘I love my job,” Harrison said. “That day at 201 East Elm Street, Lighthouse Ministries they showed me compassion, empathy and not judgment.”
There are countless people who wonder where their next meal is coming from, she continued, people who struggle to make ends meet.
“I stand here as a witness that Lighthouse Ministries is here as a light in this community,” Harrison said. “Lighthouse Ministries was a beacon of light for me that day. And they still are this day.”
Harrison said she was grateful for the chance to pay it forward to others in need of assistance.
Harrison was one of several speakers at the gala at the Florence County Club Thursday evening.
The gala is a major fundraiser for the ministry according to Executive Director Cecilia Meggs. She said the goal was to raise $25,000 at the second annual event.
“It helps us continue to serve the families,” Meggs said. “This time of year, donations actually drop and we found we needed an additional fundraiser to get us through to continue help the families.”
At the first gala last year, Lighthouse raised $17,000.
Lighthouse held the first gala at the Florence Little Theater— Meggs said it was beautiful— but it had limited seating. This year, she added, they wanted to increase the number of guests able to attend the fundraiser.
Around 150 people purchased tickets to the event, Meggs said.
The event also featured the honoring of the Good Neighbor of the Year, Armstrong Wealth Management.
Lighthouse Ministries is at 1416 W. Evans Street in the Patterson Building.
For more information about Lighthouse Ministries or to donate, visit lighthouseflorence.org.
