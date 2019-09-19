FLORENCE, S.C. – A Quinby man has been arrested on several charges for shooting at a utility crew, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Anthony Kelly, 33, of 2560 Hill Top Lane, Lot 21, Quinby, is charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a gun, malicious injury to property and three counts of attempted murder.
A media advisory issued by Maj. Mike Nunn of the sheriff’s office said deputies were sent to the Sandpit Road area near Florence Wednesday in response to a call that someone had shot at a utility crew working in the area.
Nunn wrote: “According to investigators, a four-person tree trimming crew contracted by Duke Energy to mark trees near power lines came under attack from Joshua Anthony Kelly. Investigators say Kelly pointed a shotgun at the face of two crew members, threatening to kill them, and also shot at the crew members while they were in their utility truck.”
Nunn said the sheriff’s Special Response Team (SRT) and Aviation Unit also responded. “After a short standoff at Kelly’s residence, he surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody,” Nunn wrote.
(1) comment
Must be an environmentalist........
