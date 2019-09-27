FLORENCE, S.C. – At 6:46 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium, a gloomy couple of hours were broken apart by the sun.
A really bright, unobstructed sun.
It was as if Asiya Jordan had taken over the upstairs weather machine, telling fans to smile. The sun was so bright, she was even demanding that they smile.
To a cheerleader, making fans smile is not what about he or she has to do. It’s what he or she WANTS to do.
At Wilson High School, that was exactly what Jordan wanted to do.
But after the 16-year-old was killed Thursday in a traffic accident, her cheer teammates wondered what to do next.
And the Wilson football team, which was about to play for its second city championship in two years, was in the same position.
“It’s been very trying times for our students at Wilson,” Tigers athletic director Derrick McQueen said. “Obviously our community and all of Florence One Schools are hurting. But we’ve gotten tremendous support from all of our fellow district schools and the district office. But (Jordan’s death) has deeply saddened a lot of people.”
But sadness is not what Jordan would want people to have. She was all about joy, so that ray of pregame sunshine was her way of reminding people to do one thing:
Smile.
“She would absolutely want us to smile," said Ginger McCullough, Wilson’s cheerleading coach. “You never saw a frown on her regardless of what the situation was. She was always smiling and giving positive attitudes and telling people it will all be OK.”
And no one would know that more than Jordan’s cheer teammates.
“Asiya would tell us to never give up and always do what we were supposed to do,” Wilson cheer teammate Madeline Terry said. “She would never want us to stop doing what we love just because she’s gone.”
“Smile and have fun,” fellow Wilson cheerleader J’Niya Garris added. “That’s exactly what she would say.”
That’s talk from one teammate to another. On a team, one depends upon another. Same goes for a school.
A family.
“Anytime you’re grieving, the best thing you can do is talk about it and let it out but also grab another person,” McQueen said. “So, we have been trying to do it together, not just one person. We’ve all been hugging it up and being there for each other.”
Once they have each other, they can persevere to do what Jordan would want them to do all along: Continue to live life and have fun.
“We talked about life and this putting everything into perspective,” Wilson football coach Derek Howard said. “This is a game. I wanted to free up the players and say to them, ‘Let’s go out and have the same kind of spirit that Asiya would have, which is a free spirit.’ She was such a hard worker and liked to have fun. So I told the guys, ‘That’s what I want YOU to be able to do.’”
And while doing that, those players had each other. And like McQueen talked about earlier, the support and love poured in from beyond the Wilson campus.
Not only were there several posters and signs honoring Jordan’s memory on the Tigers’ side, but both teams wore her initials on their helmets. Before the game, there was a pregame prayer with both football teams and cheerleaders on the field, joining hands. And the Wilson captains even brought Jordan's cheerleading jersey to the coin toss.
Then, after the first quarter, West Florence's cheerleaders and student section looked to the Tigers’ fan section and shaped their hands in the shape of a “W” to symbolize Wilson High School and raised them high.
On the first Friday night Asiya Jordan was not able to cheer on the sidelines, her spirit still filled Memorial Stadium.
And they smiled.
Jordan would not want it any other way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.