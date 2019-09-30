FLORENCE, S.C. – First-year Principal Kristine Galemmo is filled with joy each day she goes to work at St. Anthony Catholic School.
Galemmo, who started at the school in July, said in her time as principal so far, she has learned a lot from being with the faculty, students and families at St. Anthony.
Though being the principal requires her to be present for all of the school’s needs, Galemmo said everything has been able to be worked out because those at St. Anthony work as a team and are supportive of her.
“Sometimes it has its challenges, but everything seems to be able to be worked out, because we are working as a team, so I am overjoyed,” Galemmo said.
With her first year as principal, Galemmo said she made the school’s motto for the year “making known God’s goodness,” which comes from the school’s founder: the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur.
This year, Galemmo said she decided to make community service a priority to follow the theme.
“One of the ways that we do that is taking our gift that we have and sharing with others,” Galemmo said. “So based on that theme of making known God’s goodness, community service is one of the ways we can get out there.”
Each year, students are sorted into different “houses” that represent a patron saint. Throughout the school year, students would take part in in-school activities to boost school spirit and build community, Galemmo said.
Now the house system will focus on community service projects. The school’s first community service project is a canned food drive for the St. Anthony Catholic Church food pantry.
One of her main goals for the school year is to make the school more visible in the community, Galemmo said.
“If you come in and watch our students work, it’s amazing,” Galemmo said. “So I wanted to bring that more out into the public eye.”
Prior to coming to St. Anthony, Galemmo worked for several years as an educator and assistant principal.
Galemmo has taught fine arts in public schools in the Columbia area, at Columbia College and she has taught and served as an administrator in a Catholic school in Greenville.
Galemmo received her master’s degree in Catholic leadership and said she knew she wanted to lead a Catholic school one day.
When the job came open at St. Anthony Catholic School in Florence, Galemmo said she came to visit and loved the strong Catholic community in the school and the high expectations for the students.
“It’s happy here,” Galemmo said. “When you walk through the school, it’s happy here. You can tell there’s lot of joy.”
What she saw at St. Anthony was just what she was looking for, she said.
Now nearly three months after coming to St. Anthony, Galemmo said she knows this was the right decision.
