FLORENCE, S.C. – One week into the school year, three students have been arrested and charged in connection with threats made involving both West Florence and South Florence high schools.
"As a school district, we are going to ensure that these students are expelled from school and that they will not return to our school district," Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley said Monday afternoon at a news conference.
On Wednesday, the third day of school for Florence One Schools, West Florence High School received a telephone threat about an active shooter at West Florence, Interim Florence County Sheriff W.C. “Billy” Barnes said at the news conference at Florence One Schools' central office.
"The appropriate security was immediately increased and put into place," Barnes said.
Barnes said investigators started working the case immediately after the call was received.
"As a result of that, two juveniles were arrested,” Barnes said. “One was a student at West Florence. The other was a student at another school."
Both were charged "with a violation of South Carolina Code of Law 16-17-425, which states it is unlawful for students to make threats to take the life or to inflict bodily harm upon another by using any form of communications," the sheriff said.
"Just this morning, we received a bomb threat at South Florence," Barnes said. "In addition to that statute, this individual has been charged with making a bomb threat. This student is in very serious trouble with the law also."
The threat to West Florence High School, like a threat made over the summer to Henry Timrod Elementary School, was delivered by phone. Monday's bomb threat to South Florence High School was delivered on Facebook.
The wording of the statute is such that a judge could order that the three juveniles, if found guilty of the charges, be held until they are 21 years old, Barnes said.
"We take every threat to the safety of our students very seriously," O'Malley said. "We have to act on every threat that's made. Whether it is made anonymously or whether we think it's real or not, we take every threat."
"Whether by phone or social media, it is never a joke. We want to make sure the consequences are real for everyone involved."
Barnes said he didn't think there were any serious threats to the safety of students involved in these threats.
"I think they were just mouthing off,” he said. “I don't think there was ever a threat to anyone. As Dr. O'Malley said, whether it is a prank or whatever reason, they're in serious trouble."
Barnes said his deputies train daily and are prepared for any situation that might arise.
"These anonymous threats must stop,” O’Malley said. “That is why we're here today standing shoulder to shoulder with our sheriff's department and fellow police officers.”
The threats waste time for both school staff and the sheriff's office, O'Malley said. In the case of the sheriff's office, the superintendent said that wasted time could be used to ensure the community's safety.
Both the sheriff and superintendent called on parents to step up and talk to their children about the seriousness of making threats.
"I would encourage parents to instruct their children about the appropriate use of telephones and social media and to monitor their children’s social media activity for inappropriate activity or behavior," Barnes said.
O’Malley urges parents to talk to their children, to go into their room and find out what they're doing.
“Ensure they're using technology correctly," O'Malley said. "Look at their phones and their computers. Make sure they're doing the right thing with technology."
Barnes said he can’t give a reason why somebody “would do something stupid like that.”
"I really can't,” he said. “A lot times they'll be mad at the school system, because they don't want to go to school. A lot of people call bomb threats in and think it'll empty school and there won't be any school. It's just crazy reasons.
"All threats to our schools have got to end. We have the technology and the ability to trace the origin of all of these threats, whether it is by telephone or by social media. The safety and security of our students is our top priority. We have zero tolerance for threats to anybody, and we will prosecute these individuals to the fullest extent of the law."