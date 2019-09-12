FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died in an early Thursday morning shooting behind a West Lucas Street business.
Florence Police responded at 3:41 a.m. to a reported shooting and found the victim dead behind the Tiger Mart at the corner of Irby and Lucas Streets, according to a release from the agency.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Tydrecus Deshawn Williams, 18, of Florence. His body will be sent to MUSC in Charleston for an autopsy.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (1-888-274-6372).
