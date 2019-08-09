TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department will have an open house Saturday at its East Smith Street station.
"Come by and see what we do, talk with our firefighters, have some refreshments and even learn how you can become a member," the agency said through a release on the event.
In addition to displays of the agency's equipment, there will be food and demonstrations throughout the late morning and early afternoon.
At 10:30 a.m., there will be a grease fire live burn demonstration. Refreshments will be available at 11 a.m. A fire-behavior live burn will take place at noon, followed by another grease fire demonstration at 1 p.m. and a vehicle extrication demonstration at 1:30 p.m.