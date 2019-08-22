FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Disabilities Foundation is asking for the community’s help.
Anne Carpenter, director of the foundation, said the foundation was kicking off its fundraising campaign, which is expected to run from mid-August through the end of the year. The goal is to raise $125,000.
“We serve a little over 1,400 consumers in Florence County,” Carpenter said. “They have needs that we all have that they may not have the funding for.”
One of the largest needs is for people who move into one of the foundation’s residences.
“They may come with nothing,” Carpenter said. “They may not have clothing, set-ups for apartments or anything.”
The foundation also uses funds to provide outings for those it supports.
“We provide recreational activities,” Carpenter said. “Some of them may have never been to the beach before. They want to go see the ocean. They may want to go to McLeod Farms and pick peaches. So we provide outings and activities for them.”
The foundation also provides wheelchairs and other needed medical equipment. It also provides handicap ramps.
“Especially the equipment is very pricey,” Carpenter said.
Another need is funding for dental costs.
Carpenter said many of those with disabilities must be sedated when they visit the dentist. Last year, she said, the costs for dental care were around $75,000.
The goal of the fall fundraiser is to fund all of the needed equipment and dental costs. The foundation also organizes a celebrity barbecue held in the first part of the year for additional funding.
Carpenter said the foundation usually meets its fundraising goals.
“We do fundraise with everyone,” she added. “We have a board campaign which we just finished. We have an employee campaign and we go to all our employees at the DSN [Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Board] and we surpassed our goal this year. They raised $14,000 toward the goal.”
Now, the foundation is moving from its family to friends and neighbors to meet its funding needs.
Carpenter shared a story about a girl in a wheelchair.
“In the wheelchair, she was slumped over,” Carpenter said. “She couldn’t hold her shoulders up to look ahead to talk to people. We were about to get something modified for her wheelchair that would hold her shoulders back. It means the world to her.”
Now, the girl can sit up and see the world in front of her.
“You just don’t realize small things you take for granted every day mean the world to them,” Carpenter said.
The foundation offers three ways to donate: mailing a check, on the foundation’s website, or texting the foundation. Another option is to shop at the foundation’s four Pee Dee Thrift Stores or donate goods to them.
Checks to the foundation can be mailed to either P.O. Box 12637 Florence, SC 29504 or P.O. Box 400, Lake City, SC 29560.
Online donations can be made at fcdfoundation.org by clicking on the Give Now link in the top right corner.
People can text a donation to the foundation by texting FCDF and the amount to 73256.
The foundation’s stores are at 1650 East Palmetto St. and 1524 S. Irby St. in Florence, 219 N. Church St. in Lake City, and 1670 U.S. 52 in Scranton.