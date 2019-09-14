FLORENCE, S.C. – During the last school year, Florence One Schools had a 119 percent increase in the number of discipline referrals for tobacco use and possession and vaping.
In the 2017-18 academic year, the district had 73 referrals for tobacco use and possession, which increased to 160 referrals during the 2018-19 year.
The Centers for Disease Control recently reported on its website that there have been 380 lung-related illnesses and six deaths in the United States. All of the people in those cases had a history of vaping or using e-cigarettes.
According to the Florence One Schools Student Code of Conduct, the tobacco use and possession discipline referral includes “possession, use, sale or distribution of tobacco products, e-cigarettes, lighters.”
Students who violate the tobacco-free policy of the district may be disciplined through parent, legal guardian and administrator conference; mandatory enrollment in a tobacco prevention education or cessation programs; community service; in-school suspension; suspension from extracurricular activities; or out-of-school suspension, according to the district’s board policy JICG.
Kelvin Wymbs, chief of operation for the district, said schools are a microcosm of society so what happens in society will eventually be present in the schools. Now that vape use has increased across the nation, Wymbs said, the district will focus on combating the problem within the district.
Wymbs said the first step in being effective in attacking the violations is to train teachers and administrators to see the signs of vaping.
When students are caught with tobacco, Wymbs said, they must take sign up for a program before coming back to school. Wymbs said the district tries to keep a close relationship with local agencies.
“Working in collaboration with the district kind of gives those kids a second chance,” Wymbs said. “You don’t want to just throw people away for making mistakes.”
District nurses are also working to become more educated on vape use.
Beth Holzbach, lead nurse for Florence One, said they’re planning a workshop during the next in-service day to learn more about the dangers of vaping.
Holzbach said there is awareness among administrators about the discipline problems, but there is concern about the increase in tobacco use and vaping.
“So, from the health standpoint, the younger you start and the longer you smoke actually, the more detrimental effects will occur in your body,” Holzbach said.
Kim Mack, principal of South Florence High School, said she thinks that part of the reason the school may have seen an increase in discipline referrals is that the district is catching more students.
Mack said administrators and security personnel check bathrooms and walk the parking lots to monitor for students using tobacco products.
During the 2017-18 academic year, South Florence High had 10 discipline referrals for tobacco possession and use, and during this 2018-19 school year, the school had 16.
“I’m just kind of happy that we haven’t had any incidents this year, and I’m hoping that we can continue this path,” Mack said. “I would like to see that number, by the end of the year, lower than what it was last year.”
