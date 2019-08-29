FLORENCE, S.C. – The blasting horns Thursday evening on West Palmetto Street were not coming from cars but from NASCAR haulers.
Car haulers carrying cars from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series blew their horns as they rolled around the Florence Mall on their way to Darlington Raceway, home of the Bojangles' Southern 500 and NASCAR’s throwback weekend.
The trucks, as the series championship is, were led by the yellow hauler carrying Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Snickers Toyota Camry.
The Darlington race, the Bojangles' Southern 500, is the penultimate race in the series’ regular season, which ends after the next race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Next came the hauler carrying the No. 19 Toyota Camry driven by Martin Truex Jr., a teammate of Busch’s at Joe Gibbs Racing. Another Gibbs hauler carrying the No. 20 Toyota Camrys to be driven by Erik Jones followed Truex’s hauler.
The fourth Gibbs driver’s, No. 11 Denny Hamlin’s, car hauler came later in the parade.
The contingent of three haulers from Team Penske followed the Gibbs drivers. Those haulers carried the Fords of Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney.
The next car hauler team to drive by was Stewart-Haas Racing carrying the Fords of Kevin Harvick, Aric Amirola, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez.
Those haulers were just the beginning of the parade of haulers.
However, the haulers were not coming directly from the area north of Charlotte where many teams are based. Instead, they were coming from the Florence Center, which hosted the 15th annual Darlington RaceFest on Thursday afternoon.
Some fans were inside the bottom floor of the center where games and activities for children were set up.
Among those fans were Leah Mastrianno, who was working on a craft activity. Leah, a resident of Florence, and her mother came out for the kids’ activities. She did, however, add that her favorite driver is the recently retired Kasey Kahne.
Kahne, who won 18 times in the Cup Series, retired following the 2018 season in which he drove for Leavine Family Racing in the No. 95 car. He spent one year driving for Leavine Family Racing. Prior to that season, he drove for Hendrick Motorsports from 2012 to 2017 in the No. 5 car. Kahne spent one year driving for Red Bull Racing driving for Richard Petty Motorsports and Gillette Evernham Racing from his rookie season, 2004, until 2010.
Cassidy McAllister also was attending the racefest with her mother, Rion. Not big NASCAR fans, they said they came for the kids’ activities each year.
There were also a few vendors set up inside the Florence Center including Mike Neff, who was selling beef sticks to raise money for drivers injured at local tracks. The effort is called the Racing Brotherhood, and it’s based at Myrtle Beach.
Outside the center, there was a concert stage where Xfinity Series driver Joey Gase was being interviewed, a few more vendor areas and the car haulers.
Kayden Pringle was walking alongside the trucks with his mother. His mother said Kayden loved big trucks but was scared of them on Thursday.
Enzo Moreno and his father, Josh, were also looking at the trucks Thursday afternoon.
Located in front of the stage were several street-legal cars made to look like NASCAR cars from years past.
Jim Boyle, a native of northeastern Connecticut, drove his Chevrolet made to look like Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s No. 3 Wrangler jeans car 12.5 hours to attend the racefest.
Boyle said Dale Sr. was his favorite driver because he was a real person — someone who would talk to people. He said Dale Sr. was a “working man’s racecar driver.”
Another car made to look like the No. 17 Western Auto car driven by Darrell Waltrip was driven from Nashville, Tenn., by “Preacher” Franklin.
Franklin said his nickname was not a professional moniker but derived from his childhood habits of always talking and getting into everything.
He watched Waltrip compete at the Nashville Fairgrounds before Waltrip entered NASCAR and Waltrip remains his one and only favorite driver. He has six different cars all made to look like Waltrip’s cars from the sport.
The No. 17 Western Auto scheme is one of the throwback paint schemes in this year’s race. It will be driven by Hamlin and carry sponsorship from FedEx.
Franklin said it would mean a lot to see the scheme back on the track again. It would bring back some fond memories, he added.
There were also cars made to look like Richard Petty's famed No. 43, Bill Elliott's No. 9, Benny Parsons' No. 71, and Lee Petty's No. 42.
The Bojangles Southern 500 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday.
