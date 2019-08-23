FLORENCE , S.C.– Help is on the way to help those recovering from Hurricane Matthew and the 2015 floods.
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the release of mitigation funding Friday.
In total, the Palmetto State will receive $157 million in funding.
Lexington County, Richland County and the city of Columbia also received mitigation funding from the 2015 floods, bringing the total for the state to $213 million.
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers requesting that this funding be released. To further that effort, he met with the Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought to discuss this issue.
"We worked tirelessly to ensure the release of this funding, which is welcome news for South Carolinians who are still rebuilding from natural disasters while preparing for the possibility of future storms,” Rice said in a news release. “Mitigating future storm impacts is an essential aspect of the recovery process, and we will continue to be persistent in ensuring our community has the resources to completely rebuild and implement proactive mitigation projects."
Rice, a Republican who was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2014, 2016, and 2018, represents South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District, which includes most of Florence County and all of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield, Georgetown and Horry Counties.