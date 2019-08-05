GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — Former Vice President Joe Biden is the first headliner to confirm attendance at the 2019 Galivants Ferry Stump.
Biden’s campaign confirmed Monday afternoon that he will attend the 2019 Stump on Monday, Sept. 16 at the Pee Dee Farms General Store in Galivants Ferry.
The 2019 Stump will follow the traditional festival format with live bluegrass music, country cuisine and clogging starting at 5 p.m. The political speaking will begin at 6 p.m.
The Stump, usually held biennially in the spring of election years, has added an autumn event to present presidential hopefuls prior to the S.C. Democratic primary election in February 2020.
The Galivants Ferry Stump is considered the oldest and largest political “stump speaking” in the United States. It has been hosted by the families of Joseph Holliday and John Monroe Holliday since 1880.
The Stump has its roots in the gubernatorial campaign of Gen. Wade Hampton in 1876, which he announced in Galivants Ferry. Four years later, local businessman Joseph Holliday invited county Democratic candidates to speak from his Galivants Ferry store, which was a local gathering place. The Holliday family has been hosting the event on their property on the banks of the Little Pee Dee River every biennial since then.
Biden served as vice president from 2009-2017 under President Barack Obama.
Prior to being elected to the role, Biden served as a U.S. senator from Delaware from 1973-2009. A native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden moved with his family to Delaware at age 10. He passed the bar in 1969 and became a member of the New Castle County Council in 1970, serving in that role until he was elected to the Senate. Biden attended the University of Delaware — he doubled majored in history and political science— and the Syracuse University College of Law.