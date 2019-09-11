FLORENCE, S.C. – Traffic is flowing on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning after it was detoured around a single vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle carrying hazardous materials.
Sardis-Timmonsville firefighters responded to the crash with assistance from South Carolina Department of Transportation, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Timmonsville Rescue Squad, Florence County E-911, Florence County Emergency Management Division, Florence County Emergency Response Team, West Florence firefighters, Truck Service of Florence and Sturkey Farms, according to a release from the emergency management division.
Because of inhalation hazards within 75 feet of the crash a detour involving Cale Yarborough Highway and US 76/Smith Street was established to move Interstate 95 traffic around the crash, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers and Florence County Sheriff's deputies were stationed along the detour route to assist with traffic flow, according to the release.
The emergency management division hasn't yet released what substance was involved in the incident.
