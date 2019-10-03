FLORENCE, S.C. – Hundreds of flamingos descended onto the front lawn of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center Thursday afternoon.
Members of Toni’s Tigers, which is the breast cancer support group at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, hospital employees, and the Darlington County Fire Department placed plastic flamingos on the lawn of hospital for Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Toni’s Tigers is named after MUSC Florence cancer patient navigator Toni McGiboney.
McGiboney said they had wanted to place the flamingos for three years after being encouraged by hospital CEO Vance Reynolds. This year, she said, was the first year that the hospital was able to place the flamingos.
Lillyanna Bullard and her mother, Tamara, were preparing flamingos to be placed in the lawn Thursday.
Tamara said she worked for the Darlington County Fire District. In previous years, she said, the district raised funds for causes that were more national in nature. This year, she said. she wanted to keep the funds raised in the local area.
Each of the more than 300 flamingos purchased was labeled in honor of someone affected by breast cancer. The funds raised by selling flamingos go to support The Cancer Relief Fund, which helps cancer patients with expenses of all kinds such as medicine, gas money, and utility bills.
Flamingos are pink, the color of breast cancer awareness month. The color pink became associated with breast cancer awareness in the early 1990s through efforts of the Susan G. Komen Foundation — it gave out pink visors at a run in New York City in 1990 then began giving out ribbons the next year — and a campaign by Self Magazine and Estee Lauder in 1992.
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, which sits near the intersection of the Pamplico Highway and Freedom Boulevard, was formerly known as Carolinas Hospital System. It was sold to the Medical University of South Carolina last fall.
