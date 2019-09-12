BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. -- A Marlboro County Sheriff's Office school resource officer has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident at Blenheim Middle School.
James Patrick Legette, 30, is charged with second-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office, according to a release from the State Law Enforcement Division.
Legette was assigned to Blenheim Middle School of Discovery.
SLED investigated at the request of the sheriff's office. The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General's Office.
The warrants allege that Legette, on Aug. 30, grabbed a non-resident juvenile and threw him against his patrol vehicle which caused the juvenile to strike his head and neck and falsified reports on the incident.
According to warrants, agents were able to obtain video of the incident and witness statements on the incident.
