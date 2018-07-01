FLORENCE, S.C. – More than 21,000 Florence County residents will see their fire insurance costs drop in the wake of Howe Springs Fire Department improving its fire rating from ISO 5 to ISO 4.
Howe Springs Fire Chief William Dillon announced the improvement last week.
The district, which covers approximately 170 square miles and 21,500 residents spread out in commercial, industrial, urban and rural settings across the center of Florence County, had been holding at an ISO 5 for 12 years.
Several strategic moves in the past couple of years, though, put the department in a position to improve.
Dillon said the department's training division, which maxed out its score in the survey that lead to the rating improvement, has worked to improve the training of the agency's firefighters.
The codes enforcement office also maxed out its score for its work on fire prevention, fire education and smoke detector installations throughout the district, the chief said.
The department's volunteers also were key in dropping the rating, he said. Last year the department averaged 24 firefighters for each structure fire to which it responded.
Those volunteers, Dillon said, save residents of the fire district approximately $1 million per year.
New equipment also played a role.
While some of the district's more urban areas have an abundance of water lines and fire hydrants, more rural areas of the district have neither.
In 2010, the department acquired new water tankers that carried more water than their predecessors, and the department's new first-out engines also carry more water than their predecessors, Dillon said.
Both came in handy when, to qualify for the rating, the department had to prove it could pump, uninterrupted, 250 gallons of water per minute for two hours using tankers, Dillon said.
On the more rural fires, the department initially responds with two engines – one to the fire and one to the nearest hydrant – and three tankers to shuttle water, he said.
Because of the department's ability to shuttle water, there is no split rating where homes within 1,000 feet of a hydrant pay less than homes outside that range, he said.
The department also added a "good used ladder truck" to its fleet which, for ratings purposes, counted the same as a new truck. The ladder was required for the rating because of several apartment complexes and McCall Farms, Dillon said.
Sam Brockington, the fire coordinator for Florence County, said Howe Springs' announcement means that all fire departments within the county's unified fire district have improved their ISO rating by at least one step, and all are an ISO 5 or better.