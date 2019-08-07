EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- A Florence County home was damaged by fire Wednesday morning.
Howe Springs firefighters responded about 9 a.m. to the mobile home on John Paul Jones Road near Savannah Grove Road, according to a release from the agency.
The department responded three engines, two tankers and a rescue truck along with 19 firefighters.
The first units on the scene confirmed the fire and the department was able to quickly extinguish the blaze, which was focused around the kitchen of the home, according to the release.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.