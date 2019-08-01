FLORENCE, S.C. – Interim Florence County Sheriff W.C. “Billy” Barnes recently provided the Kiwanis Club of Florence an overview of the evolution of law enforcement during his tenures as sheriff.
Barnes spoke Thursday at the Florence Country Club.
Barnes said he been appointed to serve as interim Florence County sheriff by two different governors. He was appointed in 1974 by Gov. John C. West to finish the term of Ed McLeod, who died in office.
At the time, Barnes had been working at the State Law Enforcement Division for 10 years.
The SLED chief, Barnes continued, offered him a great deal to get him to take the interim position. If he finished out the term, he could run for the position permanently in 1976—sheriffs are elected every four years on the presidential election cycle. If he won, he could stay sheriff. If Barnes lost, he could return to his job with SLED.
Barnes won the election and remained Florence sheriff until 1993 when he retired.
Barnes said when he started working with the office the first time in 1974, Florence had 1 sheriff and 11 deputies.
There were no shifts of officers working round the clock. Back then, officers worked during the daytime and when someone called at night, the dispatcher would send the closest deputy to the scene, which was a potentially lengthy process.
By the time Barnes retired in 1993, the sheriff’s office had grown to include over 100 personnel and a budget of $2.5 million.
The agency moved from a reactive agency to a proactive one, Barnes added.
Barnes was appointed interim Florence County sheriff for the second time on April 24 when Sheriff Kenney Boone was suspended by Gov. Henry McMaster when Attorney General Alan Wilson announced indictments against Boone.
Now, Barnes continued, the office has over 300 personnel and a budget of $18.5 million. He said the sheriff’s office now operates the county jail as well.
The jail led Barnes into a story.
During his first time as sheriff, the jail was in the City-County Complex (now known as the County Complex) and managed there. This is why there’s no access to the third floor from the elevators in the main hall of the complex.
Once Barnes went to interview a murder suspect and the person there wouldn’t let him interview the suspect before the suspect had eaten.
The new jail, located in Effingham, was being built at the time.
Barnes said he told the employee that the employee didn’t have to let him see the suspect but added that when the jail moved, the employee wouldn’t be going with it.
“I was a lot tougher back then,” Barnes said.
Barnes said he had been able to keep up with the changes at the sheriff’s office because he had worked as a polygraph examiner during Boone’s tenure as sheriff, which began in 2005.
Among the changes since his retirement, Barnes said, include the rise of gangs in Florence County. He said that before he retired groups of locals may have hung out together but there was not very much organization.
Now, there are several active gangs in the county.