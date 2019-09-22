FLORENCE, S.C. – As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault (PDC) is hosting its seventh annual Breaking Free 5K/15K Walk/Run.
The event will be held Saturday at Trinity Presbyterian Church at 1021 S. Ebenezer Road in Florence. It will benefit the Pee Dee Coalition’s Emergency Safe Shelter in Florence.
A lot of fear goes into a victim’s decision to “break free” from an abusive environment, said a Pee Dee Coalition spokesperson.
Pee Dee Coalition’s shelter offers hope and healing.
“When I arrived at the shelter, everyone greeted me and my children with such love and acceptance,” said one former shelter resident and mother of five. “I felt a sense of safety and freedom for the first time in my life. My experience showed me that there is hope – for me and my children.”
The 15K race starts at 8:30 a.m. The 5K race begins at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church.
An awards ceremony will be held at the church immediately after the race.
Walkers and runners can register online by going to simplytiming.com/events or visit the race site at https:/breakingfree5k15K.itsyourrace.com.
The race is being timed by Simply Timing.
To learn more, or to volunteer with the Pee Dee Coalition, contact Savannah Wright at swright@peedeecoalition.org.
This year’s event marks 32 years of service for Pee Dee Coalition, a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to the reduction of sexual assault, family violence and child abuse and to serving the needs of victims. The organization provides direct response to hospitals for victims of domestic and sexual violence and raises critical funds for the emergency safe shelter for women and children. Since the emergency safe shelter opened in 1989, the Coalition has provided more than 139,000 nights of emergency safe lodging and services to over 7,000 women and children.
Pee Dee Coalition is a member of the United Way of Florence County.
