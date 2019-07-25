FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Florence County residents have been named to the leadership of the campaign to re-elect Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Betty Dowling, Mike Page, and Stephanie Rawlinson have been named to the campaign.
“I’m a Republican; he’s been my senator,” Dowling said. “I’m a longtime supporter of Sen. Graham. I supported him for president. I think he does an excellent job not only representing the people of South Carolina but the people of the United States. Why would I not be on his leadership team?”
Dowling is a two-time Republican candidate for Florence County auditor. She lost in the general election in 2014 and in the primary – no Democrats filed, making it a primary race— in 2018 to Debra Dennis.
Page said he made the decision to endorse Graham after his speech during the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
“He [Graham] really endeared himself to a lot of people, myself included, the way he stood up and defended him,” Page said.
Page added that he liked that Graham was now a big supporter of President Donald Trump, whom he also endorses.
Page is the chairman of the Florence County Republican Party.
“It’s an honor to have been asked,” Rawlinson said. “I’ve done this for the senator for his last three or four campaigns. It’s always an honor to work with him. I’m just thrilled to have been asked.”
Rawlinson was the regional head of the campaign to reelect Attorney General Alan Wilson in 2018 and was also involved in the attempt to get a school improvement proposal passed by Florence County voters in early 2019.
Other members of Graham’s leadership team in the Pee Dee are Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington, Jeanne Bassett of Marion County, Ida Martin of Williamsburg County, Haywood Proctor of Dillon County, and Marlboro County Councilman Verd Odom.
Earlier this year, Graham launched his reelection campaign at an event featuring Vice President Mike Pence. Graham has served in the Senate since 2003.