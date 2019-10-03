FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center filled with blue light from several hundred candles Thursday evening.
The center was the site of a remembrance ceremony to honor Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County sheriff’s investigator Farrah “Maxine” Turner on the one-year anniversary of a shooting in which they were fatally wounded and five other law enforcement officers were injured.
Carraway died on Oct. 3, 2018. Turner fought for 19 days after she was shot. She died on Oct. 22, 2018.
The other officers injured were Florence County sheriff’s deputies Arie Davis and Sarah Miller and Florence police officers Scott Williamson, Brian Hart and Travis Scott.
Before the ceremony, those attending were given plastic blue candles to hold up during a moment of silence led by the Rev. Waymon Mumford, the Florence County Council chairman.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster spoke at the ceremony.
McMaster acknowledged the solemnity of the occasion but reminded the audience that it was also a celebration of the lives of Carraway and Turner.
He said the singing and the praying by Farrah Turner’s Mass Choir reminded him of a funny story.
A young man was out in front of a big church one day, McMaster said. The man helped the elderly patrons, one woman in particular, down the steps each Sunday when church ended.
“One Sunday, the man finally said to her, ‘Ma’am, that was just about the worst sermon I think ever heard,” McMaster said.
The woman then asked the man if she knew who he was.
The man said no.
“She said, “Son, do you know who I am,?” McMaster continued. “‘Well, I’m the preacher’s momma.’”
The man then asked her if she knew who he was.
The woman replied that she did not.
“He said, ‘Thank you, Jesus,’” McMaster said.
McMaster also used an extended metaphor to illustrate the strength of the state. The metaphor started with the origins of the people populating the Palmetto State, the battles in the American Revolution fought here and the weather that affects the state. It also included the faith of the people in the state.
“We have strong people, and those that we are celebrating are strong people,” McMaster said. “It takes a strong man or woman to put his or her life on the line for their fellow man. I get up and usually put on a tie in the mornings. They get up and put on a bulletproof vest. Sometimes two, because one bulletproof vest won’t stop a rifle shot. It takes two.”
Also speaking at the ceremony were 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor E.L. “Ed” Clements III, Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler, interim Florence County Sheriff William C. “Billy” Barnes and Mumford.
“Bravery. Courage. One of the highest virtues known to man,” Clements said. “Virtues that were certainly exhibited one year ago today by many of our officers and our first responders — particularly the ones that were wounded and the ones that gave their lives: Terrence Carraway and Farrah Turner.”
Heidler thanked the community for the response after the shooting last October.
“Our department was forever changed by loss of Sgt. Terrence Carraway last year,” Heidler said. “His larger-than-life presence is missed every single day. This incredible display of support has renewed our faith in this generous community. It is also giving us the inspiration to carry on Sgt. Carraway’s and Farrah’s legacy, and that is to serve our city just like they did with great honor and great passion.”
Barnes, who was appointed by McMaster after Sheriff Kenney Boone was arrested, indicted and suspended in the spring, also thanked the community.
“It feels good to know that the community is behind us,” Barnes said. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Mumford spoke about the creation of fallen law enforcement officers’ memorial that the county intends to place at the new Florence County Judicial Center. He said the memorial would have an eternal flame, a water feature and a space for the community gather. Mumford said the county wants to work with the community to fund the new memorial, which is expected to cost between $750,000 and $900,000.
“We can’t give enough for those persons who have gone to be with the Lord and those who were injured,” Mumford said.
The ceremony also featured the presentation of proclamations to the families of Carraway and Turner. The proclamations declared Oct. 3 "Heroes Day" in the city of Florence and Florence County.
Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. “Buddy” Brand read and presented a proclamation to Carraway’s widow, Allison, and Heidler.
Mumford read and presented a proclamation to Turner’s mother, Katie Godwin, and Barnes.
The injured officers were also recognized along with other first responders.
After the ceremony two lights began shining toward the heavens to honor Carraway and Turner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.