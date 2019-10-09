FLORENCE, S.C. — Step Afrika is set to hold its first performance in Florence at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center Thursday evening.
Step Afrika, which was founded in 1994, blends the percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities with African traditional dance and influences from a variety of other dance and art forms.
The shows also integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation.
The appearance is sponsored by the Francis Marion University Campus Activities Board, but the performance is open to the general public.
Tickets are $5 and are available online at fmupac.org or at the performing arts center ticket office.
Seating is general admission on a first-come, first-serve basis.
