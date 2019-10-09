FLORENCE, S.C.  — Step Afrika is set to hold its first performance in Florence at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center Thursday evening. 

Step Afrika, which was founded in 1994, blends the percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities with African traditional dance and influences from a variety of other dance and art forms.

The shows also integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation. 

The appearance is sponsored by the Francis Marion University Campus Activities Board, but the performance is open to the general public.

Tickets are $5 and are available online at fmupac.org or at the performing arts center ticket office.

Seating is general admission on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Government and Poltics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.