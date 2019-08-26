FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man faces multiple charges following a domestic disturbance that ended up with him barricaded in a room at a Pine Forest residence.
Florence Police Friday about 9:45 p.m. responded to 2225 Pine Forest Drive in response to a domestic disturbance.
"Officers made contact with the victim and learned that Jeffery Lynn Hyman, Jr. had allegedly assaulted her," Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the situation. "Mr. Hyman then left with the victim’s vehicle, but returned to the scene without it. While officers spoken with the victim, Mr. Hyman began to barricade himself in a room and made threats toward the officers on scene."
The victim was taken by medics with Florence County EMS for treatment while the police department's emergency response team, negotiators and the Florence County Sheriff's Office's Special Operation Unit responded to the residence.
"After several failed attempts to communicate with Mr. Hyman, officers utilized tear gas to safely apprehend Mr. Hyman. He was transported to the hospital for an evaluation, and then to the Florence County Detention Center," according to the release.
"Jeffery Lynn Hyman, Jr. (43 of 2225 Pine Forest Drive, Florence), has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, grand larceny and threatening the life of a public official," according to the release.
As of Monday afternoon he remained in the Florence County Detention Center without bond.