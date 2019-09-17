FLORENCE, S.C. -- Three graduates of Florence High School recently were chosen by audition for the Honors Performance Orchestra at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia.
Florence violinists Simran Singh, Isabella Ouyang, and violist Nav Singh spent six days in Sydney, where they studied under master conductors, experienced the highlights of the city and got to know accomplished musicians from around the world.
They performed in concert at the opera house Aug. 6.
Simran and Nav Singh also performed in February in the Honors Performance Orchestra in Carnegie Hall in New York City along with violinists Evan Tan, Justin Tan, Kathryn Barber, Rebecca Liu, Stephanie Dersch, violist Mrinal Badiger, and cellist Anish Jona.
The violinists and violists are private students of Dr. Sherry Woods and the cellist is a student of Dr. Julia Krebs.
These performers attend or have since graduated from Wilson High School and Florence Christian School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.