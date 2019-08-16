FLORENCE, S.C. – The Ideal Funeral Parlor is celebrating its 80th anniversary Saturday day from noon to 5 p.m. The public is invited to join in the celebration at the funeral home, at 106 E. Darlington St.
There will be a presentation of the colors by the Hanna-Pamplico ROTC, and the Wilson High School cheerleaders will perform. Entertainment during the afternoon will include music, video gaming for the teens and bouncy houses for the children. A checker board will be set up for friendly games of checkers, and there will be bean bag toss competitions.
A voter registration table and health screenings will also be available.
Refreshments will be served, along with fried fish.
Douglas Hawkins, president and general manager, said it is first time the funeral home has tried anything like this and it is preparing for about 300 visitors.
The funeral home will also introduce its Historic African-American Obituary Database. According to an announcement from the funeral home, Ideal has developed a searchable database of obituary programs 1960 to 2019. This database will be a resource for African-American families in the Pee Dee looking to research their family tree.
The funeral home was established in 1939 by the Rev. W.S. Guiles, the Rev. Arthur James, Flander Singleton, Jasper Singleton and the Rev. and Mrs. Willie A. Johnson.
Hawkins said his grandfather W. A. Johnson was the first general manager. He remained in that position until his death in 1961. His son, Rufus Hawkins, was the second general manager. During his tenure the business grew and prospered. It was incorporated in 1986 with the Rev. Wescott Johnson as president. Upon his death, Mrs. Evelyn Guile served as president of the board.
Douglas Hawkins took over as general manager in 1996, and in 2018, William Johnson was elected chairman of the board. Current board members include Johnny Holmes, Leo James and Taft Guile.
“Today, after 80 years of excellence in service to our community, we are honored to continue the legacy started by a group of African-American businessmen who had vision and foresight to build Ideal Funeral Parlor,” Douglas Hawkins said. “We are proud of our history and heritage of the institution. We stand on some strong shoulders. We could not be here today without the support of the communities throughout the Pee Dee. Today, we are committed to always serve families with the same professionalism, courtesy and respect.”
William Johnson said the company's primary role in the community is to provide funeral services.
“Our secondary role is to assist the family not just at the service but through the grieving process to bring the family back to a sense of normalcy, to help them be able to accept life without their physical presence of their loved one,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins said they established an after-care grief program more than 20 years ago to honor the families members of those who used the funeral home during the year before.
“It has been a tremendous service,” he said.
Hawkins said there have been a number of changes that have taken place in the funeral business over the years.
In 1939, he said, they were honored to serve eight families that year. He said business has increased tremendously since then.
The second change, he said, is in the level of merchandise that people can afford. He said that in 1939 the majority of the people they served were buried in a wooden boxes or cloth-covered coffins. In the 60s, people changed to steel coffins. Today, more people are being cremated.
Another change is consumer education about funeral services. Hawkins said the consumer attitudes about funeral services are different.
Johnson said the location is also a major change.
The first building was at 300 Mullins St. in Florence.
In 1968, the funeral home moved to 1005 E. Cheves St.
In 2002, it moved into its current facility on East Darlington Street.
The chapel in the funeral parlor seats 125 people and is available for religious and nonreligious services.
“We serve all,” Hawkins said. “We believe everybody has a story to tell, and it is our job to create a remembrance of that story.”
He said, “We are going to advance our celebrant service for people who do not necessarily want a religious service but desire a meaningful service.”
Hawkins said they are honored to have served the community for 80 years.
“We would like to continue to provide affordable quality service,” he said.
As for the future, Hawkins said, Ideal will continue to upgrade and update its equipment and facilities. He said they will look at advances in the funeral business and see what they can incorporate into their business.
“We are the type of people who remember the past, embrace the present and look toward the challenges of the future,” he said
Hawkins said Ideal Funeral Parlor was started by five families and members of those same families are still working in the business.
“To have all those families listed as owners 80 years later is a telling thing,” he said.
He said the funeral home is on the same spot today where his grandfather had a general store years ago. Its roots are firmly planted in downtown Florence.
For more information, call 843-662-3581.