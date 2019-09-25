FLORENCE, S.C. -- SCDOT on Oct. 7 will shut down a section of Old River Road in preparation for improvements to one of its intersections.
The East leg of Old River Road is tentatively scheduled to reopen Nov. 7.
The closure is for the initial stage of construction of an improved SC 327/Old River Road intersection, according to a release from SCDOT. The closure will begin at that intersection and extend for about 1,000 feet.
Message boards with road closure information will be placed on Old River Road, Francis Marion Road and Claussen Road.
A detour that includes Seven Mile Road, East Springbranch Road and SC 327 has been established.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.