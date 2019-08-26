FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of his neighbor's dog.
Florence Police responded shortly after 8 a.m. Friday to the 1100 Block of Kenwood Avenue in reference to a dog being shot, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
Upon arrival "officers learned that Christopher Rogers allegedly shot a neighbor’s dog that had entered Mr. Rogers’ yard and attempted to attack him," according to the release. "Mr. Rogers reportedly entered his residence after the initial encounter to retrieve a gun and returned to shoot the dog."
"Mr. Rogers (22 of 110 Kenwood Avenue) was arrested and charged with ill treatment to animals and discharging a firearm in the city limits," according to the release.
He is currently free on $10,430 bond, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.