COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina ended the most recent fiscal year with a $350 million surplus.
General Fund revenues, according to South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom’s office, grew by 8.6% over the previous year’s revenues, bringing in $8.8 billion in 2019. After funding an additional $344 million in “supplemental spending” plus $61 million for $50 tax rebates, South Carolina ended the fiscal year with $350 million of remaining revenue surplus.
Eckstrom urged lawmakers to devote some of the surplus to paying down the unfunded liability facing the state retirement system.
“South Carolina faces a dangerous ticking time bomb,” he said. “The state retiree pension plans face a whopping shortfall of $24 billion, and I’d argue that it’s perhaps the most serious problem we face. Across the country, retirement systems which have ignored mounting pension shortfalls have been forced to take drastic measures – steep tax hikes, deep cuts in services, and reductions in pension benefits for retirees.”
Eckstrom added that the surplus is great news but it would be foolish to miss the opportunity to fund currently unfunded pension liabilities.
“Twenty-four billion dollars is a lot of money — three times the state's annual operating budget — and a sum which is likely to be felt by each of us in some way,” he said. “Which means some very, very tough choices are ahead. Every little bit we pay now helps alleviate some of the inevitable pain that lies ahead. Continuing to put off dealing with this problem shouldn't be an option.”
Eckstrom said paying the pension debt would be a small step toward fixing the pension problems. Substantial structural changes, he said, are needed to fix the problems and protect the pension benefits of retirees and current employees.
“Finally, I’d urge the legislature to forgo the ‘spending spree’ temptation and focus more on our state’s long-term financial health, including that of our seriously underfunded pension plans,” he said.