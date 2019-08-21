DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School opened the 2019-20 school year Monday with its largest enrollment to date with more than 300 students.
Students assembled in the Sonoco Gymnasium upon arrival and were greeted by Ed Hoffman, the head of school, and Kelley Byrd, the associate head of school.
School chaplain Laci Jones shared a short devotion and asked a blessing over the school community and school year.
First-day student orientation included Standard Emergency Response Protocol, parent/student handbook guidelines and student advisory group meetings. Advisory groups facilitate the school’s Social Emotional Learning (SEL) program and foster personal relationships for new students as well as strengthen bonds for returning students and faculty.
Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School serves the entire Pee Dee region and enrolls students who are motivated to make the most of the program offered. In addition to a rigorous academic curriculum that includes 21 AP classes and dual-credit courses through Coker University, the school emphasizes a personalized approach to education, a strong sense of community and multiple opportunities for students to develop their talents and leadership skills.
“Our tremendous growth is due to our superior academic program and college acceptance rate,” Hoffman said.