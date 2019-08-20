DARLINGTON, S.C. – Dream Flights will be returning to Branham’s Airport in Darlington for the fifth consecutive year.
The Dream Flights will be held in conjunction with Bojangles' Southern 500 race weekend before Labor Day. The flights will be made in a World War II-era Boeing Stearman, an open-cockpit bi-plane.
Flights are available from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The flights are being organized by the American Legion Post 13 of Darlington and the Ageless Aviation Dream Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to give back to those who have given with flight.
The public is invited to the airport to take pictures of the plane.
The airport is at 757 Branham’s Airport Road.
For more information contact Mike Beckham at 843-319-2764.