FLORENCE, S.C. – There is little change in the projected path of Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane that pounded the Bahamas on Sunday and now is expected to come up the East Coast.
The Pee Dee could feel the effects of the storm midweek.
The bulk of the region is forecast to receive 2 to 4 inches of rain from the storm.
Winds are expected to pick up Wednesday night through Thursday as the storm passes the coast. The Pee Dee is forecast to have a 20 percent to 40 percent chance of tropical-storm-force wind.
After declaring a state of emergency Saturday, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Sunday evening that coastal South Carolina areas will be under a mandatory evacuation order beginning at noon today. The emergency declaration makes it easier to get federal help and let state agencies coordinate possible evacuations or other preparations.
"Uncertainty exists with the long-term track of the storm, as any minor adjustment could significantly adjust the level of impact the area experiences," said Mark Willis, the meteorologist in charge at the Wilmington, North Carolina, office of the National Weather Service.
The current track continues to show a turn away from Florida followed by a run up the Atlantic Coast, with the storm remaining a major hurricane as it passes the Florida/Georgia state line.
The storm is forecast to pass the South Carolina coast during the day Thursday and be off Delmarva Peninsula by early Friday morning.
In the short term, that means ongoing minor coastal flooding with each high tide and strong rip currents.
It could mean flooding from rain along with storm surge, damaging winds and the chance of tornadoes Wednesday into Thursday night.
During that time, areas east of Interstate 95 could receive 6 to 10 inches of rain that could be heavier in some areas and possibly as high as 15 inches, according to the briefing issued by the National Weather Service office Sunday evening.
Any tornado threat will be tied to the exact track of the storm, and it is too soon to project that as well, according to the briefing. As of Sunday, the threat of tornadoes is low.
There is a 60 percent to 70 percent chance of tropical-storm-force winds along the South Carolina coast through Friday.
The Wilmington office of the National Weather Service is expected to issue its next briefing Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.