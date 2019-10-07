FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Fire Department will observe Fire Prevention Week with an open house on Saturday.
The open house will start at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. at Florence Fire Station One at 144 E. Palmetto St.
The theme for this year’s open house is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”
Open House activities will include booster hose water flow, a kids’ firefighter challenge, a dunking booth and photo prop.
Attendees can enjoy hot dogs, drinks, chips, popcorn, kids’ activities and prizes.
