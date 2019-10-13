FLORENCE, S.C. – Several dozen people turned out Sunday afternoon for the annual Blessing of the Animals at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church in Florence.
This year’s event, sponsored by Cross & Crown and St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, featured a service, door prizes, animal treats and a collection for the Darlington County Humane Society.
Rev. Steven Gallego of Cross & Crown and Fr. Phil Emanuel of St. Catherine’s blessed the animals, most in person and several by photo.
The annual event takes place around the Feast of St. Francis, who is considered the patron saint of animals – wild and domestic. The feast day is on Oct. 4.
