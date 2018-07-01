FLORENCE, S.C. – With 13 South Carolina horseshoe championships to her name, York’s Barbara Taylor – a hall of famer via the Horseshoe Tour and South Carolina State Horseshoe Pitchers Association – continues to chase that elusive world crown.
Now ranked 12th in the world in the open women’s division (A1 class), she hopes it’s her time to become a world champion when the National Horseshoe Pitching Association’s World Tournament comes July 9-21 to the Florence Center.
While Taylor talked on the phone on her way to dinner with husband, Ron, she assured a reporter she was not being interrupted.
“I’m on the road, but I can always talk horseshoes,” she said.
Having pitched horseshoes for 30 years, Taylor is excited to have a chance at winning it all in her home state. Her best finish at a world championship was ninth in the 2011 women’s open championship at Monroe, La.
“This is the closest it’s ever been, because we’ve had to go so far to pitch,” Taylor said. “It’s never been to South Carolina.”
Taylor did get some experience competing at the Horseshoe Tour national championship at the Florence Center in December. She placed ninth in that tournament women’s 30-footer “A” class.
That simply makes her even more motivated this time around, in her first year in a long time competing in the world senior women’s 30-footer class.
She is scheduled to compete in preliminaries July 16-18. And if she has a high-enough percentage and reaches the top eight for her class, she will compete for the world crown on the 19th and 20th.
Taylor is certainly a seasoned and well-traveled competitor. She has competed everywhere from South Carolina to New York, and from Vermont to Nevada.
“My husband was pitching at the time, and about in 1989, I just started going with him. And I said, ‘I can do that.’ And then I started working my way up to the top class. I started at the bottom and worked all the way up," she said.
All the while, it’s not just about wrapping a horseshoe around a stake.
“It’s total concentration,” she said. “It’s mental for me. I have to concentrate. I don’t just get out there and throw. I don’t know how to explain it.”
Taylor’s 13 state titles, world ranking and hall-of-fame accolades are explanation enough that she’s a world championship contender.