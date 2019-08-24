Pets of the week

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Mason and Toby are just two of the pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter operated by the Darlington County Humane Society.
Mason is a 1-year-old Lab mix weighing 30 pounds. He’s a jolly, relaxed fellow who would fit in a home with children, other dogs and maybe even cats.
Toby is a 1-year-old tabby with a muted orange coat. He has a sibling named Tommy in the shelter. Toby is reserved and quiet, while Tommy is outgoing.
The shelter is at 1701 Animal Control Blvd. off Highway 151, approximately one mile west of the Darlington Raceway. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Wednesday and Sunday. For more information including other pets available for adoption, visit darlingtonhumane.org.