COLUMBIA, S.C. – A new South Carolina Senate subcommittee has been formed to propose changes to the state’s education funding formula.
The committee, appointed by Sen. Greg Hembree, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, will review the mechanics and methodology of the state’s education funding formula to determine what revisions and refinements are necessary to provide increased flexibility needed at the district level, while meeting the state’s objectives.
Hembree’s Senate District, 28, includes eastern Dillon County as well as northern and southwestern Horry County.
“We have long heard talk about the challenges with the state’s education funding formula and how to improve it given the wide-reaching changes in our state both geographically, demographically and the critical economic needs,” Hembree said in a media advisory. “Time has come to stop the talk and take action. This committee will have a tough challenge ahead of them, but I have confidence that they will be diligent in their work and provide recommendations to the full Senate Education Committee for a simplified, reliable formula for years to come.”
The committee will include Sen. Gerald Malloy, whose district includes most of Darlington and Marlboro counties. It will be chaired by Sen. Ross Turner, a Republican from Greenville County, and will include Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, a Republican, Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, a Democrat; Senators Tom Young, a Republican; Rex Rice, a Republican; and Vincent Sheheen, a Democrat.
The first meeting of the committee will be held on Oct. 23.
