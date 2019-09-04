FLORENCE, S.C. – Farmers are waiting and watching as Hurricane Dorian moves north along the East Coast.
“Cotton, soybeans, tobacco, hemp and still a lot of corn are in the fields,” said Jody Martin, the director of the South Carolina Agri-Biz Expo.
He said the damage to these crops will depend on the amount of rain and wind to hit this area.
“If too much rain, it could weaken hemp and other crops still in the fields,” he said.
And the wind could take it down.
He said most farmers are trying to harvest all they can of the corn and tobacco before the storm hits. He said they can’t do anything about the cotton, soybeans and hemp except make sure drainage is good. He said most of them already do that.
“Just pray is about all they can do now,” he said.
Jimmy Poston, with Triple P Farms in Johnsonville, said they’ve been pulling together loose articles from around the farm and securing doors and windows.
Poston said they’ve also been spending long hours to harvest their corn. He also said the oncoming storm has pushed farmers to harvest crops as quickly as possible.
“We’ve lost them (crops) several times,” Poston said. “It seems like it just gets tougher as a farmer. It’s disheartening to know that we’re facing another hurricane, but this is where we live, so you have to do the best that you can do.”
The hurricane could damage several crops, Poston said.
Poston said from what he’s seen, hemp does not withstand wind very well. He also said unharvested tobacco stands a good chance of being destroyed, as well as harvested tobacco where farmers do not have generators to run fans.
Will Atkinson is a farmer in Mullins. He said there was a lot he could do to prepare for the storm and a lot he couldn’t do.
“I still have about 25 acres of tobacco in the field,” he said. “I can’t crop anymore, because I don’t have enough generators to run the barns. I’m going to have to wait it out.”
Atkinson has approximately 150 head of cattle on his farm. He said he has checked the fences, secured the post and cut down any limbs he thought might fall on the electric fences, keeping the cows fenced in.
“Right now I’m cutting corn to get as much out of the field before it starts to rain and the moisture gets too high,” Atkinson said Wednesday morning.
He said he has roughly 250 acres of corn in the field and approximately 27 acres of hemp. He said his hemp is about a month from being ready to harvest.
“It will have to stay in the field,” he said.
Atkinson said he is prioritizing the time he has before the storm comes, and he has more important things to take care of than the hemp.
Atkinson said during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, there was a lot of salt in the air and it killed the hemp plants.
“It made them turn brown, and they dried up and died,” he said.
M.D. Floyd, a Florence County farmer near Olanta, was spraying soybeans Wednesday morning ahead of the storm.
Floyd farms approximately 2,500 acres over Florence, Clarendon and Sumter counties. He said this year he is farming corn, soybeans and peanuts.
“We are also trying to finish up harvesting corn before it gets here,” he said.
He said winds the strength predicted in the Pee Dee could typically blow down corn at the stage it is now.
He said this is the first year he hasn’t planted tobacco.
“It is a profitable crop for us, but we stopped because of the labor situation,” he said.
He said young people just don’t want to work in tobacco anymore.
“We got generators lined up and have tied down things in preparation for the storm,” he said.
He said they have grain in the grain bins, which need air for which generators are needed.
He said if he had planted tobacco this year more generators would be needed. He said tobacco is still in the barns, and they can’t go more than about two hours without electricity to run the fans or the crop will ruin.
Floyd said he has plenty of fuel, flashlights and batteries so he can check on everything.
Somer Lawhon was at the Pee Dee State Farmer’s Market on Wednesday selling fruits and vegetables from her stand.
Lawhon said her father is a farmer. He now has approximately 15 acres that he uses to grow watermelon, cantaloupes, cucumbers, squash and okra for her stand.
“There’s really nothing that you can do out in the fields and stuff,” Lawhon said. “As far as here, we just make sure there’s nothing flying or anything like that to get ready for it.”
Cathy Herrington of Hyman Vineyards in Conway said they already have harvested their grapes for the season and that there was nothing out in the fields to be damaged by the storm. However, she added, that the vineyard was “battening” down loose items to secure them during the storm.
“We got all of our grapes in,” Herrington said Wednesday morning at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market.
Morning News reporters Matthew Christian and Lauren Owens contributed to this report.
