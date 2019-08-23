FLORENCE, S.C. – Big things start from small beginnings. That’s the theme for Virtus Academy this year, according to Principal Amanda Bailey.
Virtus Academy is a charter school that started last year for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Bailey said the school has had a small beginning, but they’re growing.
“We’re just humbled at the growth that we’ve seen,” Bailey said.
Bailey said the school grew from 190 to 302 students from last year to this school year. The school had nearly a 100% reenrollment rate this year, Bailey said.
This year the school added sixth grade and four new classes.
In the second year, Bailey said the school feels more authentic.
“We’re in the swing of things,” Bailey said. “We feel good about this year, and we’re excited to get going.”
The school also has plans of building a permanent school facility. Currently, the school is located at 404 Dorado Drive on the property of the old Christian Assembly Church.
The new school will be located on Pisgah Road directly across from the former Girl Scouts of America building.
“I think we’ll feel more complete when we can have a permanent home, because it’s ours,” Bailey said. “It’s Virtus.’”
According to the Virtus Academy Facebook page, the new school will have a gym, cafeteria, large playground and a lab.
Richard Harrington, a Florence resident, donated 10 acres of land to the school. The land is part of a 40-acre plot of land that the school will be able to purchase later if it needs it, Bailey said.
The 52,000-square-foot building will house kindergarten through eighth grade, and it will be completed by next fall, Bailey said. Hubrich Contracting Inc., a Durham based company, will construct and build the school