FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation will honor Nancy C.G. Snowden as the 2019 Distinguished Graduate during The School Foundation Gala.
The gala will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Southeastern Institute for Manufacturing Technology on the Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) campus.
Snowden is a 1973 graduate of West Florence High School and a 1977 graduate of FDTC.
Snowden is the founder and chief executive of NCGS, a contract research organization that functions as a high-level professional consultant to the health care industry.
The organization, which was founded in 1984, functions as an extension to the sponsor company supporting research, identifying and managing sites, verifying data and overseeing the safety of subjects.
Before establishing NCGS, Snowden led an NIH/NCI-funded grant at the Medical College of Georgia/University Hospital, establishing one of the first community clinical oncology programs and producing one of the top enrolling initial centers.
Snowden has more than 35 years of combined clinical experience in drug, diagnostic and novel device development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.