FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council honored Florence police Sgt. Scotty Williamson at its Monday meeting.
Williamson, one of the seven police officers who shot on Oct. 3 in an ambush, was recognized for 15 years of service to the Florence Police Department at the meeting.
He received a standing ovation when he stood to receive his award and again after he spoke. He said he was thankful and honored.
Williamson added he was very happy with the leadership in the police department.
Williamson was seriously injured in the shooting in which two officers were killed. He had neural surgery and was sent to Atlanta for rehab and recovery. He returned to light duty in April.
The city also recognized Melvin Godwin (30 years), Christopher Walters (20 years) and Joseph Provenzano (15 years) of the police department, Joe McCullough (15 years) of the collection operations department and Rayfield Stuckey (10 years) of wastewater operations.