FLORENCE -- Three tigers were on the prowl Friday evening at the second annual Greater Pee Dee State Fair.
The tigers are part of the Tiger Experience, one of the performance exhibits at the fair this year. The exhibit focuses on the plight of the tiger, which is heading toward extinction in the wild.
Right now, there are more tigers living in the United States in captivity than in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund.
Other exhibits at the fair include a fair pageant Saturday, comedy and magic shows at the Florence Center, a “Family Feud” game show, a “Survivor” family game show, a petting zoo, and live music and entertainment.
The exhibits held little interest for Keisha Pooler and her family.
Her kids, Pooler said, like going to the fair and getting on the rides.
When someone asked what their favorite rides were, they all began pointing at various rides around the Florence Center.
“I was about to say everything, probably,” Pooler said.
The Poolers are from Florence.
The Greater Pee Dee State Fair will be at the Florence Center from Friday until Oct. 13.
Fair gates open weekdays at 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m. Unlimited rides passes are available at ticket booths once inside the fairgrounds for $25, and individual ride tickets are $1.25 each. Rides may require multiple tickets to ride.
Admission tickets can be purchased at the gate on the day of attendance for $8.
The fair is self-produced by the Florence Center in conjunction with PrimeTime Amusements LLC.
See a full fair schedule and details at www.FlorenceFair.com.
