FLORENCE, S.C. — Three Florence County school districts have received $11,200 in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation as part of a program to provide almost $200,000 in small grants for school systems to use to purchase school supplies.
“Bright futures begin in the classroom, and every child deserves a fair chance at academic success,” said Mindy Taylor, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy.
Taylor presented three Florence One Schools principals a check Wednesday at the system’s central office.
“The Duke Energy Grant received by these local schools will allow our students to receive much needed school supplies,” said Lorna McBride, Florence One Schools director of elementary education, who applied for the funding. “The overall focus of Florence One Schools is students first. This grant provides an avenue for students to feel comfortable and confident in knowing they have what is needed to complete their assignments. In short, it is another way to utilize tools that will ensure success for all students.”
The grant program focused on schools that have 75 percent or more of their students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches in the company’s South Carolina service territory. In all, 43 districts including 275 schools were eligible to file for the grants.
Florence One Schools received $4,200 in grant funds, Florence School District 3 received $5,600 and Florence School District Five received $1,400.
“Bright futures begin in the classroom, and every child deserves a fair chance at academic success,” said Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe, South Carolina state president for Duke Energy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.