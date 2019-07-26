FLORENCE, S.C. – The campaign of Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts will hold a canvass Saturday morning in Florence.
The canvass will begin at 10 a.m. at the Timrod Park tennis courts at 400 Timrod Park Drive, according to the campaign’s website.
A canvass event is when a campaign goes to an area to solicit votes, in this case to get people to vote for Warren in the Feb. 29 South Carolina Democratic primary.
Warren, a former law school professor, has served as a U.S. senator from Massachusetts since 2013. She announced her presidential campaign on Feb. 9.
She is a native of Oklahoma City but was raised in nearby Norman, Okla. She graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in speech pathology and Rutgers Law School after her ex-husband received a job transfer. Warren became one of the most-cited law professors in the field of commercial law before being elected to the Senate in 2012. She also was the congressional oversight chair for the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).
Warren is also known for her attempt to prove she has American Indian ancestry following a challenge from President Donald Trump.
She will be in the first of two Democratic debates next week along with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rouke from Texas; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan from Ohio; U.S. Rep. John Delaney from Maryland; author Marianne Williamson; and Montana Gov. Stephen Bullock.