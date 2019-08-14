FLORENCE, S.C. -- A 45-year-old Florence man is out of jail on $2,000 bond after he was arrested Monday afternoon on an outstanding warrant and then charged with leaving five children alone in a vehicle outside a Florence retailer.
Monday’s high temperature in Florence, according to the National Weather Service, was 93 degrees shortly before 4 p.m.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Monday Florence Police responded to the Beltline Walmart to a report of children left alone in a vehicle and, upon arrival, located the children who were all under the age of 10-year-old, according to a release issued by the agency.
"James Anthony Williams, the children’s family member, later returned to the vehicle," according to the release.
Williams, of 3030 South Canal Drive, Florence, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for second-degree domestic violence and was charged with five counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to the release and the Florence County Detention Center's Website.
The children were released to family members, according to the release.